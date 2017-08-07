Game of Thrones' latest episode revisits a familiar dagger from season one

In Game of Thrones season 7, episode 4, The Spoils of War, a particular dagger makes a reappearance after six seasons. Made of Valyrian steel and once wielded by an assassin sent to kill the recently injured Bran Stark in season one, the knife shows up in Littlefinger's hands, as he gives it to Bran in an apparent attempt to forge a bond between them. Bran, who has no practical use for the dagger as the Three-Eyed Raven, bequeathes it to Arya, who wields it well in a spar against Brienne of Tarth.

In season one, the assassination attempt on Bran, and the subsequent suspicion Littlefinger places on Tyrion Lannister for being behind the attempt, helps trigger the war between House Stark and House Lannister, which was likely...

Continue reading