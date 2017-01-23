Nest rehires its old CTO back after her brief run at Apple

After just seven months at Apple, robotics expert Yoky Matsuoka is rejoining Alphabet's Nest as its chief technology officer. Matsuoka left Nest back in 2015 from her position as vice president of technology to join Twitter, only to decline the job to focus on overcoming her life-threatening illness.

At Nest, Matsuoka will use her robotics background to define roadmaps for the engineering and product teams, according to Bloomberg. She will also be responsible for finding ways for Nest to collaborate with third-party companies and other Alphabet businesses.

Matsuoka joined Apple in May 2016 to work on the company's health initiatives, including HealthKit, CareKit, and ResearchKit. Her move to Apple was deemed part of the company's...

